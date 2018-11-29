Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips

Google Calendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/06005534FC9CD727

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Conan O'Brien takes a seven-week tour for the first time in eight-years with the help of some fellow comics (Ron Funches (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish), Taylor Tomlinson (Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup), James Veitch (Conan) and Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, Curb Your Enthusiasm)) to share their specialty blend of unique standup.  

Info
Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
Comedy
Google Calendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Conan & Friends: An Evening Of Stand-Up and Investment Tips - 2018-11-29 18:00:00