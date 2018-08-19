Como Park Japanese Obon Festival
Como Park Zoo & Conservatory 1225 Estabrook Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55103
Como's celebration of Japanese culture is bigger than ever this year, with more vendors, food, entertainment and porta-potties. Traditional singing, dancing, cultural exhibits and demonstrations aim to teach the Twin Cities community about Japan and its unique communities. Free parking is available in a lot off-site with a shuttle bus to the park. $5 per adult and $3 per child.
