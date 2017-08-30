Colored Organics Sample Sale

× Expand john wagner

Colored Organics, the sweatshop free children’s apparel company that donates up to 50 percent of its profit to help build orphanages for abandoned children in India, is opening its new North Loop headquarters office for a sample sale. Enjoy up to 75 percent off organic cotton baby and children’s apparel, and meet the team behind this mission-focused brand. Third floor of the Lappin Lighting Building. Cash or check only. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. both days.