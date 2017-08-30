Colored Organics Sample Sale
Lappin Lighting 222 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
×
john wagner
Colored Organics, the sweatshop free children’s apparel company that donates up to 50 percent of its profit to help build orphanages for abandoned children in India, is opening its new North Loop headquarters office for a sample sale. Enjoy up to 75 percent off organic cotton baby and children’s apparel, and meet the team behind this mission-focused brand. Third floor of the Lappin Lighting Building. Cash or check only. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. both days.
Info
Lappin Lighting 222 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Fashion, Sales, Shopping Event