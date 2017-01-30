Instinct Apparel Design Fashion Show

The future of design is on the runway Saturday during the 49th annual College of Design Apparel Design Fashion Show. The Instinct runway will showcase women’s and men’s clothing, catering to a variety of lifestyles, from activewear to street style to theatrical costume play. The designs that the seniors present will explore social responsibility, bespoke tailoring, fabric dyeing, laser-cutting, and everything in between. Two shows, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $50.