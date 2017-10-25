Collected & Co. Open House

Get a sneak peak of the event design company's latest merch for rent as showcased by The White Room's gorgeous new loft store. Sip while you shop Collected & Co.'s new tables, dining chairs, and lounge furniture, and enjoy light bites from Crave Catering as you peruse other goodies from some of Collected's favorite industry partners (Jill Elaine and Kindred Blooms, to name a few). Bring your honey along, and bring him early! The first 20 couples through the door will score a swag bag, courtesy of Simply Proposed.