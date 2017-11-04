Colin Hay
Pantages Theatre 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Pull that shrimp of the barbie and leave the haggis behind — the Scottish Australian musician is coming to Minneapolis. Musician and actor Colin Hay (former lead vocalist for the Australian band Men at Work) is bringing his solo act to the Pantages Theatre. We know you're all trying to figure out what his accent sounds like, so you might as well head down to Minneapolis on Saturday. Tickets $39 - $59.
