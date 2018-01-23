COCO Pitch Night

to Google Calendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00

CoCo Minneapolis 400 S. 4th St., Ste. 4 , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415‎

Five local startups will pitch, but only two will knock it out of the park—and your vote decides which! Join the live audience that will help select the two up-and-coming companies taking their talents to Silicon Valley and getting a chance to pitch their business to tech experts and mentors at Google. It's free to participate.   

Info
CoCo Minneapolis 400 S. 4th St., Ste. 4 , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415‎ View Map
Lecture/Discussion, Special Events
to Google Calendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - COCO Pitch Night - 2018-01-23 19:00:00