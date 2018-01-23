COCO Pitch Night
CoCo Minneapolis 400 S. 4th St., Ste. 4 , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Five local startups will pitch, but only two will knock it out of the park—and your vote decides which! Join the live audience that will help select the two up-and-coming companies taking their talents to Silicon Valley and getting a chance to pitch their business to tech experts and mentors at Google. It's free to participate.
Info
CoCo Minneapolis 400 S. 4th St., Ste. 4 , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Lecture/Discussion, Special Events