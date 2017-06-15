Cocktails by Design

Experience the influence of design on the world of cocktailing. Enjoy handcrafted drinks (note the design objects they’re served in), plus fashion, furniture, and food in an evening designed to benefit the Goldstein Museum of Design. Hosted at Blu Dot HQ and adjoining outlet, guests will get access to early-bird shopping at the weekend-only outlet, plus mixology demonstrations by Eat Street Social and food truck fare. Tickets are $40 in advance; $45 at the door.