Cocktails by Design

to Google Calendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00

Buy tickets

Blu Dot Outlet 1323 Tyler St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Experience the influence of design on the world of cocktailing. Enjoy handcrafted drinks (note the design objects they’re served in), plus fashion, furniture, and food in an evening designed to benefit the Goldstein Museum of Design. Hosted at Blu Dot HQ and adjoining outlet, guests will get access to early-bird shopping at the weekend-only outlet, plus mixology demonstrations by Eat Street Social and food truck fare. Tickets are $40 in advance; $45 at the door. 

Info

Blu Dot Outlet 1323 Tyler St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413 View Map

Benefits & Fundraisers, Fashion, Museums And Galleries, Shopping Event, Special Events

Buy tickets

to Google Calendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cocktails by Design - 2017-06-15 18:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™