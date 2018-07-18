Coastal Seafoods: Fresh Catch
Cooks of Crocus Hill makes a serious effort to source their seafood sustainably (say that five times fast) and spread knowledge of its importance to cooks all over the metro. Dive into a conversation about fishing practices and preparation techniques while you cook Thai-style scallop poke, salmon soba, whole grilled stuffed snapper and more. Tickets are $75.
