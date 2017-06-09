Cloud Cult
Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Duluthian band Cloud Cult produced a feature film, "The Seeker," and chose Minneapolis, naturally, as one of the cities they'll premier it in. The band will play a double set, preforming the full film score while it appears alongside on screen. With a long history of blurring the lines between audio and visual art, Cloud Cult plays some of the coolest all-ages shows in the scene.
