Cloud Cult

Google Calendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00

Tickets Here

Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Duluthian band Cloud Cult produced a feature film, "The Seeker," and chose Minneapolis, naturally, as one of the cities they'll premier it in. The band will play a double set, preforming the full film score while it appears alongside on screen. With a long history of blurring the lines between audio and visual art, Cloud Cult plays some of the coolest all-ages shows in the scene.

Info

Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map

Film, Live Music

Visit Event Website

Tickets Here

Google Calendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cloud Cult - 2017-06-09 19:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™