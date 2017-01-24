Cloud Cult's The Seeker Film Screening

Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota

It may seem odd for a band to venture into filmmaking, but what's even more odd (or perhaps fitting) is for the film to contain no dialogue and only music. Indie band Cloud Cult made that leap with The Seeker, the already highly awarded/acclaimed film starring Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and Alex McKenna (What Women Want), and now you can screen the movie at several locations around the Minnesota. Click here for locations and showtimes. 

