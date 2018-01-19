Clearance Experience at Galleria

That perfect pair of knee-high boots you've had your eye on, that swoon-worthy set of dining room chairs that's stayed just a hair out of your price range — they're finally on sale! This weekend only, score big on top brands at the Galleria. Everyone from Coach to Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher to J.Jill, and Roe Wolfe to Papyrus (just to name a few) is participating in the end-of-season clearance experience.