Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
The performers of Cirque Dreams Holidaze can't wait any longer. They're ready to spread their Christmas cheer with acrobatics, elaborate costumes and music, and, of course, some good, old-fashioned (not really) gravity-defying. Bring in the holiday season with some flips, twists, and a lot of glitter. Tickets start at $20.
Info
