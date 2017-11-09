Cirque de Soleil: Crystal
Target Center 600 1st Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Cirque de Soleil comes back to Minnesota with a show fit to honor our wintry weather-Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience. The acrobatic and dance filled performance creates a story line of a girl bursting from reality into a surreal and freakish existence. Audiences will leave contemplating what we really must do to find that glistening light within life. What does it mean to skate on the edge of reality? We'll see.
