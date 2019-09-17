Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams
Children's Theatre Company 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Children's Theatre Company's first-ever circus performance brings the music and dance of Ethiopia to the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dream is filled with acrobatic feats, including juggling, high flying and contortionists. Audience members are encouraged to cheer for the performers to contribute to the circus environment. Tickets start at $15 for kids.
