Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams

Children's Theatre Company 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Children's Theatre Company's first-ever circus performance brings the music and dance of Ethiopia to the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dream is filled with acrobatic feats, including juggling, high flying and contortionists. Audience members are encouraged to cheer for the performers to contribute to the circus environment. Tickets start at $15 for kids.

Info

Children's Theatre Company 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Theater
