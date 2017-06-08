Ciel Warehouse Super Sale

Be among the first to crack open a one-of-a-kind mystery container filled with 120 never before seen pieces during the Ciel Loft & Home Warehouse Sale. Almost everything at the warehouse will be 50 to 80 percent off including discontinued upholstery, custom mis-orders, and more. Preview shopping, Thursday, June 8, from 5-8 p.m. is $10 per person. The sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Noon-4 p.m.