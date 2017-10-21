Church & State
Highland Park Center Theater 1978 Ford Pkwy., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55116
Start with a good-natured Republican senator, add a Bible-thumping wife and a liberal staffer, then stir it all up with a splash (or two) of politics. The Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company is continuing its 23rd season with its production of Church & State by Jason Odell Williams. Don't expect to see Frank Underwood, but do expect a new perspective on American politics. Tickets $23 - $38.
Highland Park Center Theater 1978 Ford Pkwy., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55116
