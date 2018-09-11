Chinese-ness: Photographs by Wing Young Huie

The 2018 McKnight Distinguished Artist Award winner showcases new work and uses photographs to explore how Chinese-ness and American-ness intersect in him own life. On September 18, join a panel led by Wing Young Huie on race, identity, and culture to celebrate the opening of the exhibit. Exhibit is located in the Irvine Community Gallery and is open regular History Center hours, Tuesday 10 am-8 pm, Wednesday-Saturday 10 am-5 pm, Sunday noon-5 pm. Admission is free.