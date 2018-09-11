Chinese-ness: Photographs by Wing Young Huie

In this new exhibit, the 2018 McKnight Distinguished Artist Award-winning photographer Wing Young Huie explores his identity as a Minnesotan of Chinese descent. Through his images, he learns how these two identities collide and intersect for himself and others. On September 18, join Wing Young Huie and others at a free community panel discussion on how varied experiences of identity, race, and culture combine in celebration of the exhibit's opening. Admission is free. 

