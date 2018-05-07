Crossing Bridges Festival

Celebrate the culmination of CTC's Neighborhood Bridges educational program with four nights of performances from local elementary students. Neighborhood Bridges is a 27 week teaching program in which students choose stories from the curriculum, analyze them, and reimagine the narratives from their own perspective. New this year: a curriculum expansion that incorporates stories from local Somali Muslims into the program. See the performances on May 7th, 8th, 15th, and 16th at 6 p.m.