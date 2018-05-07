Crossing Bridges Festival
Children's Theatre Company 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Celebrate the culmination of CTC's Neighborhood Bridges educational program with four nights of performances from local elementary students. Neighborhood Bridges is a 27 week teaching program in which students choose stories from the curriculum, analyze them, and reimagine the narratives from their own perspective. New this year: a curriculum expansion that incorporates stories from local Somali Muslims into the program. See the performances on May 7th, 8th, 15th, and 16th at 6 p.m.
