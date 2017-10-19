Chic Nostalgia Trunk Show
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
Your once-in-a-lifetime day deserves a once-in-a-lifetime gown to match, and with their unforgettably accented collection, Chic Nostalgia more than delivers. Indulge your every beaded-overlay and billowing-skirt fantasy at Bridal Accent Couture's trunk showing of this magical collection, and save 10 percent on any design you inevitably fall for.
Info
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337 View Map
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event