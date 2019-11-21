Charlie Parr
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
After a shoulder injury forced him to re-learn guitar, Charlie Parr released a new eponymous album featuring his melodies and personal lyrics. The Duluth native visits the Cedar Cultural Center for two nights on his tour. Thursday's show is at 7:30 and Friday's show is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on the day of.
Info
Concert, Live Music