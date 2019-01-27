Charlie Awards

Join some of the biggest names in Twin Cities fine dining for an afternoon celebrating diversity and excellence of the Twin Cities restaurant community. For the eighth year running, winners of 13 categories in food and beverage will receive the coveted Charlies plate award. Winners, including the winner of the LifeTime Achievement Award, will be judged this year by Joy Summers (Eater Twin Cities) and Jason DeRusha (WCCO TV, Minnesota Monthly). After the award ceremony, the party moves on over next door to Seven Steakhouse where a mouth-watering dinner is prepared by culinary students from ProStart and St. Paul College. Profits from the event go to Open Arms and tickets are $30.