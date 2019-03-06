Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

The classic movie about Willy Wonka is now a musical. A new score for the musical was written by the songwriters from Hairspray, but still includes songs like "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "The Candy Man," and "Pure Imagination" from the movie. 

See how Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory looks in real life from March 6-17 – although it probably won't be edible. 

