Charlie and The Chocolate Factory
Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The classic movie about Willy Wonka is now a musical. A new score for the musical was written by the songwriters from Hairspray, but still includes songs like "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "The Candy Man," and "Pure Imagination" from the movie.
See how Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory looks in real life from March 6-17 – although it probably won't be edible.
