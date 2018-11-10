Changemakers Ball
Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
People from all over the world are making changes right in our own backyard. Celebrate the humanitarian breakthroughs in Uganda, Jordan, Somalia from global influencers that are bringing major hope to a gloomy planet. A cocktail hour, dinner and presentation, and after party will fill this Saturday evening with inspiration and plenty of fun. Tickets begin at $100.
Info
Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Dance, Food & Drink, Special Events