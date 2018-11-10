Changemakers Ball

Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

People from all over the world are making changes right in our own backyard. Celebrate the humanitarian breakthroughs in Uganda, Jordan, Somalia from global influencers that are bringing major hope to a gloomy planet. A cocktail hour, dinner and presentation, and after party will fill this Saturday evening with inspiration and plenty of fun. Tickets begin at $100.

Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Dance, Food & Drink, Special Events
612-874-5474
Google Calendar - Changemakers Ball - 2018-11-10 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Changemakers Ball - 2018-11-10 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Changemakers Ball - 2018-11-10 17:30:00 iCalendar - Changemakers Ball - 2018-11-10 17:30:00