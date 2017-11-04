Non-profit No Time For Poverty is hosting is annual fundraising gala, "Champagne & All That Jazz", at Studio 1414 in Minneapolis. Come for tapas, live music and dancing and live and silent auctions. Bring your wallets, because all proceeds will go to Klinik Timoun Nou Yo in Port Salut, Haiti — No Time For Poverty's pediatric health and medical center. Tickets $100.