Cellula

to Google Calendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

If classic bedtime tales just aren't cutting it for the kids anymore, maybe it's time to mix in some biology. The kids (and you) can learn a little bit more about the cells inside of us, taught in a way that mixes puppetry and live acapella music, so it's about as cool as it can get. Tickets $8 - $15 (with pay-what-you-can matinees on Saturdays). Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

Info

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map

Theater

Visit Event Website

Buy Tickets

to Google Calendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cellula - 2017-01-27 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™