Cellula
In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
If classic bedtime tales just aren't cutting it for the kids anymore, maybe it's time to mix in some biology. The kids (and you) can learn a little bit more about the cells inside of us, taught in a way that mixes puppetry and live acapella music, so it's about as cool as it can get. Tickets $8 - $15 (with pay-what-you-can matinees on Saturdays). Click here for schedule of showtimes.
