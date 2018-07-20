Celebrating Mandela at 100
The Minnesota Orchestra honors Nelson Mandela's centenary with a special tributary night featuring Mandela's daughter, Makaziwe, as a guest speaker. Along with instrumental pieces from the Orchestra, the concert will feature a variety of South African music performed by the Minnesota Chorale, Minnesota State Baptist Convention Choir, 29:11, Heart and Soul Drum Academy, and Insingizi vocal ensemble. Pick-your-price tickets start at $5.
