Celebrating Henry: A Threadgill Festival
Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Windy City native Henry Threadgill is known as one of the most influential and creative jazz musicians of the last decade. Additionally, he's one of three jazz musicians to receive a Pulitzer Prize. More than 25 Threadgill devotees will perform in the Walker's McGuire Theater, including three of his former bandmates, Melvin Gibbs, Brandon Ross, and JT Lewis.
