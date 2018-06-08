Duck Washington's original play, in case you couldn't tell by the title, doesn't pull any punches. Based in part on his own experiences growing up biracial, Caucasian-Aggressive Pandas and Other Mulatto Tales uses humor to examine race, racism, and otherness in a discussion-facilitating setting. The play runs from Jun 8-24 at the Bloomington Center for the Arts; a pay-what-you-can performance takes place on June 11. Duck and the cast will stay for a post-play discussion each night.