The world-famous tragic opera Carmen gets a Gatsby-style makeover from the St. Paul Ballet. The original work tells the story of José, a 19th century Spanish soldier who abandons his duty and loving wife-to-be, Micaela, for the cigar worker Carmen. Now take that narrative, and move it to the roaring '20s: the time of bebop jazz, swing-dancing, and prohibition-era drinking. Oh, and make it ballet. We're intrigued. The St. Paul Ballet performs Carmen in the 1920s on May 12-13.