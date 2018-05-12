Carmen

The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

The world-famous tragic opera Carmen gets a Gatsby-style makeover from the St. Paul Ballet. The original work tells the story of José, a 19th century Spanish soldier who abandons his duty and loving wife-to-be, Micaela, for the cigar worker Carmen. Now take that narrative, and move it to the roaring '20s: the time of bebop jazz, swing-dancing, and prohibition-era drinking. Oh, and make it ballet. We're intrigued. The St. Paul Ballet performs Carmen in the 1920s on May 12-13. 

Dance, Live Music, Opera, Theater
