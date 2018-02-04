Can Can Wonderland Super Bowl Watch Party

Can Can Wonderland 755 Prior Ave N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104

Watch the Big Game on the big screen while munching on all your State-Fair favorites—Duck, Duck, Grey Duck pizza, calzones, hot dogs, toasties, mini donuts—you name it, they've probably fried it. Work off those gameday nerves (and that eighth mini donut) with a round of putt-putt on the Wonderland's famed mini golf course. Bring the kiddos! 

Food & Drink, Super Bowl Event
