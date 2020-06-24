Cambodian Rock Band
Jungle Theater 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
In Theater Mu's Cambodian Rock Band, audiences travel back and forth in time accompanied by a live band playing Cambodian music (oldies and contemporary Dengue Fever). The play follows a Khmer Rogue survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, at the time his daughter prepares to prosecute an infamous Cambodian war criminal.
Single tickets available March 2, 2020 through the Jungle Theater.
