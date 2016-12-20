Calla Blanche Spring 2017 Trunk Show
The Wedding Shoppe 1196 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
View the Spring 2017 Calla Blanche bridal gown collection during this event and get a head start on finding the bridal gown of your dreams! Calla Blanche is an exquisite designer that takes a fashion-forward approach to creating unique wedding dresses. This includes bold colors, beautiful lace, luxurious fabrics, unique beaded patterns, elaborate necklines, and incredible silhouettes.
