Lake Home & Cabin Show
Minneapolis Convention Center 1301 2nd Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Is there anything more Minnesotan than a cabin? Head over to the Minneapolis Convention Center to check out rustic and specialty furniture and furnishings, a variety of educational seminars, sporting equipment, outdoor gear, and more! Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for youth 5-15, and free for children under 5.
Info
Shopping Event