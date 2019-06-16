Common Roots Cafe Patio Opening
Common Roots Café 2558 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Celebrate the opening of Common Roots Cafe's new patio at their opening party, paired with the debut of the new cafe menu (think samples!).
Common Roots Cafe sources their ingredients through local producers, and limits waste through composting. Going forward, Common Roots has happy hour from 4-6 p.m. daily.
Common Roots Café 2558 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
