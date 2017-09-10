By Niche Presents Northern Vogue
W Minneapolis - The Foshay 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Several Twin Cities designers are coming together for the By Niche Presents Northern Vogue event, part of Fashion Week Minnesota. Clothing, accessories and jewelry will all be featured, and a portion of proceeds will go towards Dress for Success Twin Cities. Tickets and additional information will come soon.
Info
Fashion, Special Events