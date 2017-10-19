Bumble Bizz Minneapolis Launch

You may be familiar with the female-first dating app Bumble, but what you may not know is that it has grown into so much more than just a dating app. Bumble BFF was made so that females just looking to expand their social circle could find new friends near them. Now, there is Bumble Bizz, launching on October 18th.

Bumble Bizz will instantly connect users through geo-targeting and enable them to swipe through people around them looking to network, mentor, hire or be hired. All of Bumble's platforms are powered by the same thought: "It all starts with One Connection."

Join Minneapolis's Bumble Bizz brand ambassador, Sarah Edwards, for a night of panel speakers featuring some of Minneapolis's leading business people talking about that "one connection" that got their careers off the ground.