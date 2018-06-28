Buddy Guy
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
If the name "Buddy Guy" sounds familiar to you, it's probably because he's one of the most influential and prolific guitarists of all time. Named 30th on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists" list, Buddy helped shape the sounds of everyone from Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix to John Mayer. See the living legend live at the Minnesota Zoo on June 28.
Info
