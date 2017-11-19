Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
What would happen if you and your three brothers all grabbed different jazz instruments and got in a room together? Well, we're willing to bet it wouldn't be quite as musical as the Brubeck Brothers Quartet. This four-piece set is bringing its classic, "straight-ahead" jazz, along with its influences of funk, blues, and world music, to the Dakota in Minneapolis. Tickets $30 - $40.
