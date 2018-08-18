Broadway Princess Party

Google Calendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Pantages Theatre 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Directly transplanted from Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, three Broadway and Disney stars sing their tiaras off with live renditions of princess songs from Walt's collection and the Broadway vault. Royal guests can enjoy cocktails while listening to the knockout voices of Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and more. A dream that you wish will come true, indeed.

Info
Pantages Theatre 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Concert, Live Music, Theater
BUY TICKETS
Google Calendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Broadway Princess Party - 2018-08-18 19:00:00