Broadway Princess Party
Pantages Theatre 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Directly transplanted from Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, three Broadway and Disney stars sing their tiaras off with live renditions of princess songs from Walt's collection and the Broadway vault. Royal guests can enjoy cocktails while listening to the knockout voices of Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and more. A dream that you wish will come true, indeed.
