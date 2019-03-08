BRKFST Dance Company & Kaleena Miller Dance
The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
For three nights only, break and tap dancing will unite on stage to the sounds of local composers like Renée Copeland, Tom Woodling and Haley. BRKFST is six dancers strong and combines elements of martial arts, burlesque, and more with break. Kaleena Miller is a tap dancing prodigy with a mile-long resume. This is a collaboration you won't want to miss! Tickets start at $21.
