Bringing Home the Gold – Jessie Diggins Celebration
Afton Town Square 3418 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, Minnesota 55001
Jessie Diggins is coming home to Afton, and she's bringing some gold with her. Celebrate the return of the hometown hero with a special event in the Afton Town Square. Attendees can participate in poster making, glitter face-painting, ice cream flavor naming, and the chance to meet the darling of the Olympics.
