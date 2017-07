The Brightwater Clothing Annual Summer Tent Sale is here! 80 percent off brands, like Parajumper, Frye, Lolë, Barbour, Ecru, Gitman Vintage, Dale of Norway, Colmar, Filson, Mountain Khaki, Baldwin Denim, Fjallraven, Billy Reid, Majestic Filatures, Lilla P, Skhoop of Sweden, and more!