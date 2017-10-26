Brewing a Better Climate
Rahr Corporation 800 1st Ave W, Shakopee, Minnesota 55379
Want to help the save the planet but don't really know how? Well, you can start by drinking beer. The Rahr Corporation is hosting a night of food, raffle prizes, and of course, great beer samples, all in the name of raising money for climate change education programs. Suggested donation of $25 at the door. Must be 21+ to attend.
Benefits & Fundraisers, Food & Drink