Breath of Life Gala
Hyatt Regency 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's annual Breath of Life Gala has returned to Minneapolis. Complete with a silent auction, dinner, live auction, and over 600 leaders from the Twin Cities' business and medical communities, the gala will help raise funds for the foundation's mission to advance scientific discoveries in cystic fibrosis. Individual tickets $350.
Info
