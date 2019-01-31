"Breaking Barriers" is the first of a new Broadway Cabaret series at the Ordway called A Brand New Day. Performers will highlight the good and the bad of Broadway as they confront stereotypes and celebrate inclusivity. "Breaking Barriers" will identify underrepresented voices and backgrounds in the industry while acknowledging that some Broadway shows have made a concerted effort to promote societal change. Local actors will perform songs from Broadway hits like Showboat, West Side Story, and Rent. They will connect the musicals to their own stories to create an intimate and inclusive performance. Tickets are $37 each and the second show of the series will premiere in May.