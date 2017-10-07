Boundless Peaks: Ink Paintings by Minol Araki
Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Japanese painter Minol Araki has reimagined the tradition of East Asian ink painting through his innovative style. Araki's five multi-panel, modular ink paintings each stretch more than 70 feet in length and cover everything from landscapes, snow monkeys, and, of course, flying dragons. Free admission.
