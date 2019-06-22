Born in the Wild: Building Rock Gardens with Alpine Plants

In this two-hour class, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum gives you step-by-step instructions on how to build your own rock garden, lessons about local alpine plants and how they grow, and a tour of the Arboretum's own Rock Garden if you need inspiration before you go home and get started.

Included in the $25 member/$40 non-member price is a few alpine plants to get your garden off on the right foot, making sure it's nothing less than rock solid.