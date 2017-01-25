Book Lovers Extravaganza
Milkweed Editions 1011 Washington Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
It's a night of speed dating, gifts, and treats. Well, kind of. Each of the eight different authors will join your small group and talk about their new books (and while you're welcome to attend with your book club, you can show up alone too!). Afterwards, grab whatever books caught your eye, and get them signed by their creator. Free admission, but RSVP by January 27.
Info
Milkweed Editions 1011 Washington Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map