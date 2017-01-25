Book Lovers Extravaganza

Google Calendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00

Milkweed Editions 1011 Washington Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

It's a night of speed dating, gifts, and treats. Well, kind of. Each of the eight different authors will join your small group and talk about their new books (and while you're welcome to attend with your book club, you can show up alone too!). Afterwards, grab whatever books caught your eye, and get them signed by their creator. Free admission, but RSVP by January 27.

Info

Milkweed Editions 1011 Washington Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map

Book Reading/Signing

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Book Lovers Extravaganza - 2017-01-28 18:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™